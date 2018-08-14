Cleveland hospitals make their mark in latest US News & World Report rankings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Clinic has been ranked the number 2 hospital in the nation, and has also kept its number 1 ranking for cardiac care for the 24th straight year according to the 2018-2019 US News and World Report hospital rankings.

Fourteen different specialties at the Clinic earned national rankings report. Some of the adult specialties ranked are 1st for urology, 2nd for rheumatology and 3rd for both orthopedics and pulmonology. For children's specialties, the Clinic is 23rd for pediatric cancer, pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery and 24th for pediatric neurology & neurosurgery. Click here to see all the Clinic rankings.

University Hospitals was ranked second in Ohio, with 10 nationally ranked specialties. Those specialties include 28th in cancer, 26th in cardiology and heart surgery, 16th in ear, nose and throat and 18th in neurology and neurosurgery. Some of their nationally ranked children's specialties are 6th nationally for neonatology, 22nd for pediatric cancer and 20th for pediatric pulmonology. Click here to see all the UH rankings.