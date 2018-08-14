Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek calls for hearings after power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek is now calling for hearings to address the reliability of Cleveland Public Power following the power outage on the city's west side over the weekend.

It affected thousands of customers including Fahrenheit in Tremont which was forced to close early Saturday night.

“We were full, obviously. It was Saturday night, 7 o’clock,” said Rocco Whalen, owner. “We get 52 Saturdays a year. We lost one of them and in Cleveland, the hospitality industry, it’s hard to get that Saturday money back."

Much of Cleveland's west side was in the dark due to the outage.

“The calls I’ve been getting from CPP employees saying the West 41st facility is in dire need of improvement, the system is in dire need of improvement,” said Polensek, who represents Ward 8, the largest customer base of Cleveland Public Power.

CPP says an issue at the CEI substation on Clinton Road caused the outage.

“It was the fact that only one major line services the west side and that line went down. Just what I said in a January letter this year. If that line goes out, the whole west side doesn’t have power. Guess what? It happened,” said Polensek.

According to CPP, for about the last year and a half there has been just one line providing power to the entire west side.

There is an alternate line but it is undergoing a $6-million repair.

CPP says the line will be done at the end of September.

But for Polensek, that’s not enough.

“Let’s aside a specific committee. Have the administration come in. Give us an update to date status of the system,” said Polensek.

“These are big boy companies. The executives make lots and lots of money. Someone needs to be held accountable,” said Whalen.

