Cavs single-game tickets on sale Tuesday at noon

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Cavaliers single game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 14th at noon to the public. This includes all regular season home games at The Q, including the home opener, as well as the two home preseason games.

Cleveland’s home opener at Quicken Loans Arena will take place on Sunday, Oct. 21 against the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m.

If you’re buying, there is a 6 ticket limit per person per game. You can buy tickets for as many games as you’d like. Tickets are sold through Flash Seats, which is the Cavs’ official electronic ticketing platform.

Tickets for the Cavs’ preseason game versus Detroit at Michigan State University on Oct. 12 will go on sale at a later date, to be announced soon.

