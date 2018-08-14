Car loses control during police pursuit, crashes into pole

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are looking for at lease one suspect who ran from a stolen car after it crashed following an early morning police pursuit.

Parma police chased a car into Cleveland. According to a Cleveland police spokesperson, the car was believed to have been taken from South Euclid.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control going around a bend and crashed into a pole. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broadview Rd. and Tate Ave.

At least one suspect ran from the scene of the crash.

Another suspect was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Parma firefighters.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in unknown condition.