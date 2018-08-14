× Bud Light’s ‘Victory Fridges’ will help Browns fans celebrate first win

CLEVELAND– Bud Light plans to help Browns fans celebrate when the team snaps its winless streak.

The company’s “Victory Fridges” will be placed at several Cleveland-area bars. The first one will be delivered at Barley House on West 6th Street Tuesday morning.

The moment the Browns secure a win, their first one since Dec. 24, 2016, each fridge will simultaneously unlock so fans can “enjoy the sweet taste of victory.”

The refrigerators are stocked with Bud Light aluminum bottles, which will be given to fans 21 and over.

