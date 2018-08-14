× Beachwood police to hold news conference on doctor’s murder

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– The Beachwood Police Department will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on the death of Dr. Richard Warn.

His wife returned from vacation and wasn’t able to get inside the house on Brentwood Road in Beachwood on Thursday so she called police, according to the 911 call. Officers went inside to find the 59-year-old dead from gunshot wounds. There were no signs of forced entry.

The investigation lead to a house on Elmwood Road in South Euclid. A SWAT team went there Friday evening to serve a search warrant. South Euclid police said someone inside fired at officers, resulting in a 12-hour standoff.

Officers broke down the front of the house and found two suspects dead inside.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as Michael Warn, 31, and Mark Warn, 29. They were considered persons of interest in their father’s murder and both lived at the Elmwood Road house.

The medical examiner said they died of gunshot wounds. They were ruled suicides.

