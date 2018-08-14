American workers are letting vacation days go unused

When it comes to vacation days — more than half of American workers are leaving days on the table.

According to a new survey from Project: Time Off, American workers use an average of 17 vacation days each year.

That’s down from 20 days in the 1980s and 1990s.

A majority of workers say they don’t take all of their vacation time because they don’t want to appear to be replaceable or their workload is just too heavy.

Workers in Colorado, Virginia, and Arizona lead the nation in vacation taking.

People in Montana, Delaware, and Rhode Island are the worst at taking vacation.

Here in Ohio — 44 percent have unused vacation days. The average worker has earned 23.4 vacation days, but only uses 18.2 days.

That amounts to more than 21 million unused vacation days.

