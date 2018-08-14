17-year-old escapes from Applewood Centers treatment facility in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Youth Services is looking for a teenager who it says escaped from the Applewood Centers residential treatment program on Tuesday.
Hannah Manning, 17, was last seen at around 2:23 p.m. at the facility on W. 25th Street in Cleveland.
The Cuyahoga County teen is 5’3,” and 220 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit with two white stripes on both pant legs, and pink tennis shoes.
The Ohio Department of Youth Services encourages the public to avoid approaching a person who may match this description; instead, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.
41.458543 -81.701549