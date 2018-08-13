Watch officers race to evacuate 60 animals from shelter as raging wildfire approaches

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police in a California town raced to help an animal shelter evacuate before wildfires moved through the area over the weekend.

The Vacaville Police Department shared video of the evacuation of nearly six dozen animals at SPCA Solano County on Facebook.

It looked as if the shelter was in the fire’s direct path, and it was forced to evacuate under extremely short notice.

You can see thick smoke in the background as officers put as many cats and dogs as they could in their own vehicles.

The SPCA posted they thought they’d gotten all the animals out but later realized a few cats had been left behind. But officers were able to escort volunteers back inside to get them out.

They said all 60 animals are in foster homes. The shelter’s buildings appear to have gone unscathed.

Continuing coverage here.