Watch: Drone video shows spectacular view of Asian Lantern Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Drone video shows just how awesome the Asian Lantern Festival looks, especially at night, at the Cleveland MetroParks Zoo.

Watch the video at the top of this page.

The festival features hundreds of lanterns in 40 displays, which include a 200-foot-long dragon. Over 80,000 guests have visited since it opened on July 19. The festival has been extended from Aug. 19 to Sept. 3.

Tickets are limited and available online for $14.50 for zoo members and $17.50 for non-members. They are $20.50 at the door.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets