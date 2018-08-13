Live video: Warrensville Heights band director appears in court on sex-related charges

BEDFORD, Ohio – The Warrensville Heights high school band director will appear in court Monday to face charges in connection to a sex investigation.

Duane Keeton was held in jail without bond this weekend.

Court records show a growing investigation. The I-Team learned Saturday that the band director is accused of offering a juvenile money for sex.

An affidavit sent to Bedford Municipal Court also shows a second case under investigation for sexual battery. That case involves another juvenile allegedly being offered money for sex.

The investigation began Thursday when police received a complaint.

FOX 8 received a tip saying Keeton had been walked out of the high school by police.

Friday morning, the Warrensville Heights Police Chief told the I TEAM, Keeton left school voluntarily to speak with officers and he was not in custody. However, hours later, the City released a statement saying Keeton had been in custody since the day before.

The case remains under investigation.

