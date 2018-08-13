Video: 100+ ATVs and dirt bikes take over streets in Lakewood, Rocky River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio-- Dozens of riders on ATVs and dirt bikes caused chaos on the streets of Cleveland and the western suburbs on Sunday.

The vehicles were spotted earlier in the day in Cleveland, then began moving west into Lakewood, Rocky River and Bay Village.

"There's a fight broke out in my yard because there was a swarm of motorcyclists and they almost hit my family," one caller told police dispatchers.

Police said, along the way, the bikers caused problems by weaving in and out of traffic, doing wheelies, and driving onto lawns.

"They took over all of Lake Road so people obviously had enough good common sense just to pull as far to the right-hand side that they could so they wouldn't get into any accidents," said Rocky River Police Chief Kelly Stillman. "I mean, these subjects are extremely brazen and have a total disregard for the law."

Lakewood police were able to stop and detain five of the riders. They were charged with rioting. Another was arrested when he crashed his bike in downtown Cleveland.

Police are trying to find out what prompted the dangerous ride and how it was organized.

Lakewood police estimated about 100 vehicles participated.