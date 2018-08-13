× Two students hit by vehicle outside Lehman Middle School in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Two students were struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon across from Lehman Middle School in Canton, according to police.

Chief Jack Angelo tells FOX 8 News, two girls — ages 12 and 16 — were crossing in the middle of the block on 13th St. NW when they were hit by a car. The vehicle did stop at the scene.

The girls were taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries, according to Chief Angelo.

Today was the first day of school for first-time students.

Accident investigators remain on the scene.

