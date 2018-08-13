Two dead in standoff ID’d as sons of murdered Beachwood doctor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio-- The two men found dead inside a South Euclid home following an hours-long standoff were identified Monday afternoon.

A SWAT team went to a house on Elmwood Road to serve a search warrant Friday evening in connection with the murder of Dr. Richard Warn, 59.

South Euclid police said someone inside fired at officers. For the next 12 hours, police attempted to negotiate with the two men, deploying gas and flash bangs before breaking down the front of the house. They found the suspects dead inside.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the two deceased as Michael Warn, 31, and Mark Warn, 29. They died of gunshot wounds and the medical examiner ruled their deaths suicides.

Both men lived at the Elmwood Road house and were considered persons of interest in their father's murder.

Richard Warn's wife called police Thursday evening after she returned from vacation and couldn't contact her husband. Officers responded to their home on Brentwood Road in Beachwood and found him dead inside from gunshot wounds. Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry.

Richard Warn was a podiatrist in the Cleveland area for 35 years.

Continuing coverage of this story here