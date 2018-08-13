Two charged after 3-year-old falls out of second-story window in Canton

CANTON, Ohio– Two people are facing charges after a 3-year-old fell out of the second-story window of a Canton house.

Emily L. Gazey, 24, and Clint L. Hahn, 27, left their son unattended in a bedroom on the second floor of their house on Struble Avenue NE, according to the police report.

At about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, the boy fell out of a window and hit his head. He was found a block away and it took about an hour for officers to locate his parents.

Police said Gazey and Hahn were unaware he was missing. Both were arrested and charged with child endangering.