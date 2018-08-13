Reports: Aretha Franklin in ‘gravely ill’ condition

DETROIT — Legendary singer Aretha Franklin is said to be “gravely ill” in a Detroit hospital.

According to Showbiz 411, the Queen of Soul is surrounded by friends and family.

Showbiz 411 reported the family is asking for prayers and privacy.

Franklin, 76, who has battled a number of health problems in recent years, last performed in November of 2017 at a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York.

Harry Hairston, an investigative reporter at the NBC station in Philadelphia, tweeted that he spoke with a close friend of Aretha Franklin. “Iconic singer not doing well,” he tweeted.

Spoke with close friend of Aretha Franklin and family. Iconic singer not doing well. — Harry Hairston (@harryhairston) August 13, 2018

Franklin became the first woman in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when she was inducted back in 1987.

Her song “Respect” is generally regarded as her biggest triumph.

“Aretha Franklin” and “Queen of Soul” were trending on Twitter late Sunday and early Monday.

Franklin received an honorary doctorate from Case Western Reserve University back in November of 2011.