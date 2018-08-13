Police investigating shooting in Painesville; man taken to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- Police are investigating a shooting which happened on Cedarbrook Drive in Painesville Monday afternoon.

The City of Painesville said officers responded to a call of a shooting at 4:14 p.m.

SWAT was called in shortly after to assist.

According to a press release from the city, a male and female are believed to be involved in the incident. The male was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Painesville City Police Department at 440-392-5840.