Kent State police investigate attempted abduction before start of fall semester

KENT, Ohio-- Kent State University police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction that allegedly happened just on the edge of campus early Sunday.

Police said a woman flagged down a KSU police officer about 2:30 a.m. Sunday claiming she had been approached by a man wearing dark-colored clothing.

"A subject came up to her possibly with a knife or another sharp object telling her to come with him. She took off running, he took off running the other way. We had an officer that was actually right around the corner from that area where she ran to," Officer Tricia Knoles said.

The woman was unharmed. Investigators could not say if she was a student.

Police said they are reviewing security video from cameras in the area to try and identify a suspect.

The incident reportedly happened near a new arch on Willow Street just on the western edge of campus, but Kent State police are investigating because it happened on campus property.

Students and faculty were cautioned about the incident via an e-mail blast Sunday morning, but classes are currently not in session as the university prepares for fall semester, which starts at the end of this month.

The school is reassuring incoming students and parents that they have multiple security measures on campus, and take the security of their students and faculty seriously. The measures include a free escort service, a fully-staffed police department and call boxes across campus

"We have approximately 50 blue light phones all around campus. They are strategically placed in walkway areas and parking lots," said Knoles, adding, "All a person has to do is go up and push a button, they are all GPS monitored so we know exactly where they are at. There's cameras in those areas as well, so we can see what's going on our. Dispatchers have videos they can watch directly in real time what's going on in that area as well."

Anyone who might have seen something suspicious in the area early Sunday or has information about this incident is encouraged to call Kent State University police.