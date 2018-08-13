‘I see why Bron left’: Isaiah Thomas uses a ‘choice word’ to describe Cleveland, then apologizes

Former Cleveland Cavalier, Isaiah Thomas, apparently has mixed feelings about Cleveland.

The now Denver Nuggets guard posted an Instagram Live Saturday naming all cities for which he’s played and what he thought about them.

When he got to Cleveland?

“Cleveland was a **it-hole,” he said. “I see why Bron left…again.”

**Language used in the videos below may be considered offensive**

Isaiah Thomas: "Cleveland was a sh*thole. I see why Bron left…. AGAIN" (🎥 via @isaiahthomas / IG) pic.twitter.com/Y5DFQrZK1c — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) August 12, 2018

Not to long after, he must have changed his mind.

“Cleveland wasn’t that bad,” he said. “I shouldn’t have said that…Cleveland was actually cool, it was all right. The situation wasn’t the best, but I apologize for saying it was a s*it-hole, it wasn’t a s*it-hole.”