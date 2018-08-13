FOX Recipe Box: Garden fresh summer capellini

Posted 8:30 am, August 13, 2018, by

Garden fresh summer capellini

Recipe from Executive Chef Kathryn Neidus of The Rustic Grill at Stonewater Golf Course

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb capellini (angel hair) pasta
  • 2 zucchini
  • 4 heirloom tomatoes cut into medium chunks
  • 1 T chopped garlic
  • 2 T chopped basil
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 1/3 cup vegetable stock or chicken stock
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/4 cups Parmesan cheese

Optional:

  • 1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp ( I use small 16-20 shrimp)
  • 1 pound skinless boneless chicken breast ( grill, slice and top on your pasta)

Instructions:

  1. Cook your capellini pasta to al dente ahead of time and set aside.
  2. Cut your zucchini lengthwise into 1/4 inch strips, season with olive oil, salt and pepper and grill on medium/high heat for 2 minutes on each side. When cooled cut zucchini into medium size chunks.( set aside)
  3. Heat a large sauté pan to medium/ high heat and coat the bottom with olive oil (1.5 tbl)
  4.  If you’d like to add shrimp add your shrimp to the pan first and season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook shrimp for 1 minute  and add your garlic. Let cook for 30 seconds.
  5. Next add your tomatoes to the pan and let them cook down for a few minutes then add your grilled zucchini chunks.
  6. Deglaze your pan with the white wine and let it cook down till it reduces by 1/4 of the way. Add your vegetable or chicken stock
  7. Add your cooked pasta into the pan and let heat together until the pasta in warm. Finish with the chopped basil and add desired amount of salt and pepper.
  8. Top your pasta with Parmesan cheese
Related stories