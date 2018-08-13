FOX Recipe Box: Garden fresh summer capellini

Garden fresh summer capellini
Recipe from Executive Chef Kathryn Neidus of The Rustic Grill at Stonewater Golf Course
Ingredients:
- 1 lb capellini (angel hair) pasta
- 2 zucchini
- 4 heirloom tomatoes cut into medium chunks
- 1 T chopped garlic
- 2 T chopped basil
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1/3 cup vegetable stock or chicken stock
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 cups Parmesan cheese
Optional:
- 1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp ( I use small 16-20 shrimp)
- 1 pound skinless boneless chicken breast ( grill, slice and top on your pasta)
Instructions:
- Cook your capellini pasta to al dente ahead of time and set aside.
- Cut your zucchini lengthwise into 1/4 inch strips, season with olive oil, salt and pepper and grill on medium/high heat for 2 minutes on each side. When cooled cut zucchini into medium size chunks.( set aside)
- Heat a large sauté pan to medium/ high heat and coat the bottom with olive oil (1.5 tbl)
- If you’d like to add shrimp add your shrimp to the pan first and season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook shrimp for 1 minute and add your garlic. Let cook for 30 seconds.
- Next add your tomatoes to the pan and let them cook down for a few minutes then add your grilled zucchini chunks.
- Deglaze your pan with the white wine and let it cook down till it reduces by 1/4 of the way. Add your vegetable or chicken stock
- Add your cooked pasta into the pan and let heat together until the pasta in warm. Finish with the chopped basil and add desired amount of salt and pepper.
- Top your pasta with Parmesan cheese