Download poll: should the school week be 4 days?

BRIGHTON, CO – A Colorado school district will be shortening its school week to 4 days this year.

School District 27J says it will save about $1 million a year by going to a four-day school week.

Middle and high school students in the district will be off on Mondays and go to school from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday.

But parents say it’s going to end up costing them instead. That’s because parents who work on Mondays are going to have to find or pay someone to take care of their children.

Child care will be available for children 12 and younger for $30 a day at most of the elementary schools.

