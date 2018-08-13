Cleveland schools’ CEO talks about the start of the 2018-2019 school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A dozen year round and extended year schools in Clevleand are already open, but the majority of students in the Cleveland Municipal School District return to school today, Monday August 13.

Seven new buildings are opening up officially for the new school year.

William Rainey Harper in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood is one of those newly built schools. Right now, the school serves kindergarten through third grade, but one grade will be added each school year as the children advance. The school will follow the International Baccalaureate Program.

Other new schools are LaTosha Glass, Anton Grdina; Jocelyn Smith, Charles Dickens; Kristen Kelly, John Adams College and Career Academy; Dora Bechtel, James A. Garfield; Derrick Holifield, Kenneth W. Clement Boys' Leadership Academy; Tamara Clemmons (co-principal) Martin Luther King Jr. Campus; Jessica Gamble, Riverside; and Damon Holmes, Ginn Academy.

Fox8's Stacy Frey caught up with Cleveland Schools' CEO Eric Gordon outside the school for a preview of the 2018-2019 school year. He admits to being very excited about the new year! See that interview, above.