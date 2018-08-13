Cleveland Public Power to hold news conference on weekend power outages

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Public Power will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday in response to the massive weekend power outage.

Much of Cleveland’s west side, including Gordon Square, Ohio City and Tremont, were in the dark on Saturday. The outage started shortly after 7 p.m.

The problem began when FirstEnergy’s main power line, which feeds to the the entire west side via CPP, went down. CPP put crews on standby at substations while FirstEnergy re-energized its main lines.

A FirstEnergy spokeswoman released the following statement Monday morning, placing the blame with CPP.

The Illuminating Company identified and repaired an equipment issue at a Cleveland-area substation that feeds Cleveland Public Power’s system on Saturday evening. The outage experienced by CPP’s west side customers could have been avoided completely, however, if CPP had maintained an existing, alternate line it has in place to serve those customers. Utility systems are typically designed with redundant lines and power feeds so that an issue with one part of the system can be addressed without causing an outage to customers. CPP’s line has been out of service for a long time, and depending on just a line instead of maintaining a redundant system creates an unnecessary risk for customers.

Service was restored to all customers just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Continuing coverage of this story here