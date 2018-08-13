× Cleveland police continue to ask for info two years after deadly hit-skip

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police continues to investigate the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man two years ago.

Lennell McCormick was killed on Aug. 18, 2016 at about 11:45 p.m. Police said he got out of his car on Kinsman Road near East 69th Street and was hit by a vehicle.

The driver left the scene. McCormick was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he passed away.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or the accident investigation unit at 216-623-5290. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Continuing coverage of this story here