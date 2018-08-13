× Billboards oppose Confederate flag sales at Lorain County Fair

WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A coalition opposed to the sale of Confederate flags at a county fair in northeast Ohio has posted billboards objecting to the sales.

Jeanine Donaldson, executive director of the Elyria and Lorain YWCAs, told The Chronicle-Telegram that the Fair-minded Coalition of Lorain County has posted three billboards in Lorain County with funding from the Lorain YWCA.

The billboards include the phrase: “Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Keep Your Pledge! SAY NO to the Confederate Flag at the Lorain County Fair.” They also show an image of the American flag.

Lorain County Fair president Ron Pickworth says he believes people should have the right to buy Confederate flags and that those sales will be allowed at the fair set to begin Aug. 20.

