Bicyclist killed in Sandusky County crash

GIBSONBURG, Ohio – An Avon Lake bicyclist was killed in a crash in Gibsonburg Sunday morning.

The State Highway Patrol reports that the bicyclist, Mark Wladecki, 60, was riding west on Township Road 55. just before 9 a.m. He failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 32 and drove into the intersection. His bicycle hit the front of a vehicle coming south on County Road 32 and he was thrown from the bike.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The OSP says that alcohol is not believed to be a factor and that no charges or citation have been issued.