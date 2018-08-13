A tattoo might increase your chance at landing a job

Think your tattoo will hurt your chances of getting a job? Think again.

New research from the University of Miami Business School and the University of Western Australia found a tattoo could give job candidates an advantage in competitive labor markets.

According to the Pew Research Center, 20 percent of all American adults and 40 percent of millennials have tattoos.

“The long-held stigmas associated with having tattoos, and particularly visible ones, may be eroding, especially among younger individuals who view body art as a natural and common form of personal expression,” Michael French, professor of health economics in the Miami Business School, said. “Given the increasing prevalence of tattoos in society—around 40 percent for young adults—hiring managers and supervisors who discriminate against tattooed workers will likely find themselves at a competitive disadvantage for the most qualified employees.”

Researchers found wages and annual earnings of tattooed employees were statistically indistinguishable from those without them.

Tattooed job seekers are also just as likely, and in some instances even more likely, to gain employment.