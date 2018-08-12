Warm temperatures, light rain expected in the morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overnight temps and dew points look pretty comfy.

The morning hours could sport a few raindrops especially over the western basin of Lake Erie. That area expands east as the afternoon progresses. However, the northern shoreline may escape the round of rain.

Highs will be right around seasonal-average temperatures through the week ahead. Upper level low pressure predominates the weather initially keeping the tiny chance for rain and thunder going. A wave of low pressure riding along a front to our south looks questionable (but hopefully stays south) next weekend. Stay tuned.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

