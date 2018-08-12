Spotty showers for northeast Ohio on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There’s a small chance of a few storms this afternoon. The morning hours could sport a few raindrops especially over the western basin of Lake Erie. That area expands east as the afternoon progresses. However, the northern shoreline may escape the round of rain.

Click here for the full forecast details.

Highs will be right around seasonal-average temperatures through the week ahead. Upper level low pressure predominates the weather initially keeping the tiny chance for rain and thunder going. A wave of low pressure riding along a front to our south looks questionable (but hopefully stays south) next weekend.