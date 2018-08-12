× Report: Man attempts to abduct woman on Kent State University’s campus

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University Police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened a woman with a sharp object and tried to abduct her.

KSU sent out an alert to the campus community saying that around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, a man dressed in dark clothes approached a woman near the arch at South Willow and East College Street.

The man allegedly held what appeared to be a knife, or other sharp object, at his side and told the woman to come with him, according to the university.

Officials say the woman ran away and the suspect ran in the opposite direction. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Kent State Police at (330) 672-2212.