Power restored after massive outage on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND – Power was restored early Sunday morning to the west side of Cleveland after a massive outage Saturday evening.

Cleveland Public Power reported that shortly before 2 a.m. all customers had power once again.

The problem began earlier Saturday when FirstEnergy’s main power line – which feeds power to the entire west side of Cleveland via Cleveland Public Power – reportedly went down.

CPP put their crews on standby at various substations while FirstEnergy re-energized their main power lines.

Due to the power outage, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will hold a special viewing for

customers that attended the Asian Lantern Festival Saturday night while the power was out.