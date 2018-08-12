Shots fired, injuries reported at large Ashtabula party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSGROVE TWP, Ohio - A party in Hartsgrove Township got out of hand overnight Saturday, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson.

Johnson tells the Fox 8 ITEAM that many of the party attendees had guns. One woman suffered a head injury and others were injured at around 3 a.m. Sunday. All the injured, including the woman who sustained the gunshot wound, were treated and released from the hospital.

Johnson also said that several cars were wrecked during the party, and that "many were drinking."

“A big mess - and it will take a lot of extra work to figure out exactly what happened,” Sheriff Johnson said. “We probably won’t have all the answers for days.”