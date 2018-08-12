One dead in parking lot shooting on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place in a convenience store parking lot Saturday night on Cleveland’s east side.

Cleveland police say the incident occurred on the 12800 block of Euclid Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

According to officials, three people were engaged in conversation, when victim one punched the suspect. The suspect responded by shooting victim one multiple times. The suspect then shot at victim two and missed.

Authorities say victim two transported victim one to University Hospitals Medical Center, where victim one was later pronounced dead.

No information regarding the suspect is known at this time.