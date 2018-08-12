× New script Cleveland sign installed, 6th in city

CLEVELAND — Destination Cleveland and The Foundry collaborated to install another script Cleveland sign over the weekend.

This new sign is located along the Cuyahoga River at the Foundry and is the sixth sign in the city.

Destination Cleveland says “the sign provides both a tangible Cleveland brand experience to visitors and residents alike, and another opportunity for iconic images of Cleveland to be shared throughout the world.”

You can check out the other five signs at the following locations:

North Coast Harbor

Tremont Abbey Ave. Overlook

Edgewater Park

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Euclid Beach Park

More on the script Cleveland signs here.