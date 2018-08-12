× Metroparks Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival extended through Labor Day

CLEVELAND – Good news for anyone hoping to go see the Asian Lantern Festival at the Metroparks Zoo: it’s going to stay open an extra two weeks.

The demand for tickets has been so great that the Zoo decided to add on the extra days. The Festival was originally going to run through Sunday, August 19, but will now run through Labor Day, Monday, September 3. (One additional night will be held on Saturday, September 8 for those who attended the festival on August 11, when a power outage hit the area.)

The festival features hundreds of lanterns in 40 displays, including a 200-foot-long dragon. Over 70,000 guests have visited since it opened on July 19.

Tickets are limited and available online for $14.50 for zoo members and $17.50 for non-members. They are $20.50 at the door.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets