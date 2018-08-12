× ‘Make other travel arrangements before you drink’: Highway patrol to hold sobriety checkpoint this week

AKRON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Akron Post announced Sunday that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint this upcoming week.

Officials say the checkpoint is being used to “deter and intercept impaired drivers.”

The highway patrol will announce the county where the checkpoint will be located the day before and will announce its exact location the morning of the checkpoint.

Officials remind citizens “if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

They say the sobriety checkpoint will be operated by local law enforcement agencies.