Lakewood police chase hundreds of motorcycles, ATVs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lakewood police say they were involved in a chase with hundreds of motorcycles and ATVs around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, the vehicles drove on sidewalks, lawns, and committed multiple traffic violations.

Police say the vehicles were initially headed westbound on Clifton Boluevard. Officers chased the vehicles down the street. Some turned around, heading eastbound and back into Cleveland, according to police.

Authorities say one of the ATVs heading into Cleveland had an accident at West 3rd Street and Huron Road. The rider was reportedly transported to the hospital and the ATV was towed.

Police say some arrests have been made and that there were some accidents.

Police are still investigating this incident. More updates will be provided as they become available.