Fire caused by smoking in bed severely injures Euclid man

EUCLID, Ohio – The Euclid Fire Department is reminding people about the dangers of smoking in bed after a fire severely burned a 78-year-old man.

Firefighters were called out to Hilltop Apartments shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday for an apartment fire. When the arrived, they found that the bedroom fire had mostly been put out by Hilltop Village employees.

When they entered the bedroom, they found the man who lived in the apartment on the floor with burns over 33% of his body, which included 3rd degree burns on his right arm and shoulder and 2nd degree burns to his left arm, right leg, head, neck and chest. He was taken to the burn unit at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Fire officials stress that while the fire was unintentional, it began when the resident fell asleep with a lit cigarette which caught the bedding and his clothes on fire. They want to stress that “This incident serves as a reminder to always make sure a cigarette or open flame is out before getting into bed. ”