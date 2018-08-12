× Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter hosts DOGust party to raise money, celebrate shelter dogs’ birthdays

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The phrase “dog days of summer” took on a whole new meaning in Valley View Sunday, where the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter hosted their “DOGust Birthday Pawty.”

August is the universal birthday month for all shelter dogs, and to celebrate CCAS invited dogs and their owners to come to the “DOGust Birthday Pawty” event; the pawty was both a celebration and a fundraiser.

As part of the party, the pet clinic staff raised money for the shelter by giving away free car washes, only asking for donations.

While patrons waited for their car, they were able to stop in and take a look at all the dogs currently up for adoption.

Jen Huettich of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter said, “All the money that we’re raising here goes to our best friends medical fund, that goes to help treat our dogs and medical dogs that come in. If you can imagine, we take in strays so we have a lot of medical issues that come with that.”

During the fundraiser, dogs were given sweet treats to celebrator their birthday month, while owners enjoyed free cupcakes.

Organizers are hoping to make this event an annual affair.

