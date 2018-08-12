× Church opening brewery, allows parishioners to drink during service

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A church in California now provides beer and wine during Sunday services, and this new concept has reportedly helped grow their parish.

The Greater Purpose Community Church has held services in Santa Cruz for five years, according to KNTV, but just recently relocated their establishment to a food lounge space that “has plenty of beer taps.”

Greater Purpose Community Curch Pastor, Chris VanHall told KNTV, “We decided to sell the building, because for us a church is a community and a movement. It’s not brick and mortar.”

Now, parishioners gather on Sunday to not only pray and listen, but to also drink beer.

“There’s nothing in the bible that says you can’t drink alcohol in a responsible manner,” VanHall said.

He explained that everyone drinks responsibly — having just one or two drinks during his sermons — and said that more people are joining because the church provides an atmosphere where “people cannot only listen to a progressive take on theology but can also engage in conversation.”

The current food lounge location is reportedly a temporary site. VanHall is working on converting an old bookstore into a brewery. They plan to hold Sunday’s church services there before opening the brewery to the public.

VanHall told KNTV that he expects the new space to open next summer and plans to donate 30 – 60% of the brewery’s profits to charity.