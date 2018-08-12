Forecast: Showers and storm clusters fade, seasonal temperatures expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There’s a small chance of a few storms this evening. The morning hours could sport a few raindrops once again Monday. That area expands east as the afternoon progresses.

Highs will be right around seasonal-average temperatures through the week ahead. Upper level low pressure predominates the weather initially keeping the tiny chance for rain and thunder going. A wave of low pressure riding along a front to our south looks questionable (but hopefully stays south) next weekend.