17 people hospitalized – including 11 children – after multi-car accident in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – Cleveland EMS has confirmed to Fox 8 that 17 people – including 11 children – were taken to area hospitals after a 3-car accident on St. Clair Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 12:15 p.m. on St. Clair between East 186th and Melville Road.

Cleveland firefighters tell Fox 8 that some of the children were unrestrained in the flatbed of a pick up truck. Two of the cars were involved in a head-on collision.

Seventeen people were in the cars. Six of them were adults and 11 were children.

The children were taken to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and the adults were taken to University Hospitals and MetroHealth Medical Center.

There is no word on anyone’s condition yet or a cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. We will have updates as they become available.