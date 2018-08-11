USA Triathlon winds it way through Cleveland

CLEVELAND – The USA Triathlon kicked off in downtown Cleveland Saturday, as over 4,500 athletes took off on land and water.

The racing began on with the Olympic-Distance National Championships, featuring a 1,500-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike and 10-kilometer run. The first wave of athletes began their race at 7 a.m. , the last wave started at 9:26 a.m.

The youngest athlete on the start list this weekend is 14 years old, and the oldest is 88.

Laura McDonald, the first woman to cross the finish line in the 35-39 year old age group, is our top Olympic-Distance female finisher so far! Crushed her race today in 2:14:50. 💪🏻 #USATAGNC (📸 Rich Cruse) pic.twitter.com/XAeL5btblw — USA Triathlon (@USATlive) August 11, 2018

Congrats to some of our top finishers of @usatriathlon! Incredible performances today out of these athletes. #USATAGNC pic.twitter.com/jWLFIW2weA — Greater Cleveland Sports Commission (@CLESports) August 11, 2018

In order to qualify to race in Saturday’s event, the athletes had to have earned a competitive age-group finish at a previous USA Triathlon-sanctioned event

The top finishers in each age group will also earn the opportunity to represent Team USA at the 2019 ITU Age Group Triathlon World Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland, in their respective race distances.

Congratulations to the first Male and Female finisher of @usatriathlon Amazing to watch these incredible athletes! #ThisIsCLE pic.twitter.com/1GrT7ATcCu — Jarrod McCarthy (@JRodMcParky_CMP) August 11, 2018

The USA Triathlon National Championships are expected to pump in more than $ 6 million dollars to the city, according to organizers.

The races continue Sunday with the Sprint National Championships. Athletes will cover a 750m swim, 20k bike and 5k run. The first athletes will start at 7 a.m., the last one will go off at 8:50 a.m.

The following road closures will be in effect from Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Eastbound Shoreway – Lake/Clifton & West Boulevard to Muni Lot

Detour: Eastbound/Westbound Shoreway

Detour: Eastbound/Westbound Shoreway Westbound Shoreway – Dead Man’s Curve to Lake/Clifton & West Boulevard

Detour: Eastbound/Westbound Shoreway

Detour: Eastbound/Westbound Shoreway South Marginal Road – Muni Lot to East 55th Street

The following road closures will be in effect from Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lake Avenue – West 104th Street to West Blvd

Detour: Lake Ave.

There will be no vehicle access to Edgewater Park Saturday or Sunday from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.