Two men dead in house after SWAT standoff, persons of interest in Beachwood homicide

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Dr. Richard Warn, who was found dead in his Beachwood home on Brentwood Road Thursday night, was the owner of the house in South Euclid where a standoff ended with two dead Saturday morning, according to police.

The South Euclid Police SWAT Team went to the home on Elmwood Road Friday evening with a search warrant. They were looking to speak with two men inside, both persons of interest in the Warn murder.

“Our detectives determined that there may be evidence from the Brentwood incident at that home and that’s why a search warrant was obtained,” explained Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba.

When officers got to the home they were quickly attacked by whoever was inside.

“As soon as they breached the front door officers were fired upon by someone inside the home with a rifle,” said South Euclid Police Chief Kevin Nietert.

For 12 hours police attempted to negotiate with the two men, deployed gas and flash bangs and then eventually broke down the front of the house.

Police say the two men were both dead inside the home but have not said how they died.

State investigators were at the home Saturday afternoon collecting evidence and speaking with neighbors.

According to an obituary for Dr. Warn, he was the father of a daughter and two sons.

More on this story, here.