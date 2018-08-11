× Suspect shot by Akron police after allegedly killing wife, shooting man

AKRON — A man accused of killing his wife and shooting a man who’s car he stole has been shot and killed by police.

Akron police responded to a shooting at the 1300 block of Carey Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a woman reported that her brother-in-law had shot his wife in their basement. She allegedly fled to a neighbor’s house with another family member to contact authorities while the 49-year-old suspect was in the basement.

Officials say she told them that the suspect had made multiple threats to kill himself, other family members, and the police if they approached him.

The SWAT Team entered the home and found a 45-year-old woman who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head in a camper in the backyard, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect was not on the scene.

Authorities tell Fox 8 around 6 a.m. they responded to a call on the 1300 block of Fawler Avenue where the suspect had forcibly entered a woman’s house. The woman called police and the suspect fled before police arrived.

Officials say that around 6:30 a.m. the suspect reportedly flagged down a 40-year-old man on Swinehart Avenue and asked him to drop him off at a gas station on Wooster Road. When they arrived at the gas station, the driver got out of the car and the suspect shot him. The suspect then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

Around 9 a.m. police say a relative of the suspect reported that the suspect was in the 1100 block of McIntosh Avenue, on his brother’s front porch, holding a gun to his head. The suspect reportedly fled before police arrived.

Police say the suspect was located in the 1100 block of Kohler Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. where he had forcibly entered a home holding a gun.

As officers arrived on scene they reportedly saw the suspect fleeing the home and gave him loud, verbal commands to drop his weapon. The suspect attempted to run again and was shot by police.

The suspect was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities are not currently releasing the identities of the deceased.

The shooting was the second officer–involved shooting in Akron in less than 12 hours and remains under investigation.

