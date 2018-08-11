Students receive free school supplies, haircuts at back to school party

CLEVELAND — Students and parents got ready for the new school year at the “Party in the Parking Lot” at the Lee-Harvard Plaza on the east side of Cleveland on Saturday.

The Keratin Barber College organized an event with support from several other vendors in the plaza and the Cleveland police.

Kids could get free hair cuts, shoes and school supplies while listening to music and eating some food.

Keratin Barber College owner, Kelly Rice said, “I feel like myself, and our vendors, we see that education is super important. For us to be successful, for our kids to be successful, for the next generation to be successful, education is going to be key. I believe if you start strong — if a kid starts school strong, then they can finish even stronger.”



Organizers say this was the first year for the event.

