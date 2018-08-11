× Second criminal case pending against Warrensville Heights band director

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – The FOX 8 I TEAM has uncovered a second criminal case pending against the Warrensville Heights high school band director, and we’ve learned what led to his arrest Thursday in a sex investigation.

Duane Keeton is being held in jail without bond, and court records show a growing investigation.

Friday, police filed a sex charge. Now, the I TEAM has learned that came after investigators found the band director is accused of offering a juvenile money for sex.

An affidavit sent to Bedford Municipal Court also shows a second case under investigation for sexual battery. That case involves another juvenile allegedly being offered money for sex.

The investigation began Thursday when police received a complaint.

FOX 8 received a tip saying Keeton had been walked out of the high school by police.

Friday morning, the Warrensville Heights Police Chief told the I TEAM, Keeton left school voluntarily to speak with officers and he was not in custody. However, hours later, the City released a statement saying Keeton had been in custody since the day before.

He will face a judge on the criminal charges soon. The case remains under investigation.

