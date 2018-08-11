Cleveland Public Power working to restore power on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND — The west side of Cleveland is without power, according to Cleveland Public Power.

CPP said in Facebook post that they are fed power by FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy’s main power line that feeds power to the entire west side of Cleveland reportedly went down.

As of 8:20 p.m. the power line from Clinton to Ridge Rd is energized, according to CPP. They are now working to restore power to customers served by the Ridge Rd. substation.

CPP says that FirstEnergy has assured them that they are working on restoring power as quickly as possible.

Fox 8 has reached out to FirstEnergy and is waiting to hear back. We will provide more updates as they become available.