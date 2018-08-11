× Police searching for missing 70-year-old man

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for help locating a missing 70-year-old man.

Tyrone Reed was last seen leaving his Stokes Blvd. home on foot on August 2 at 6 p.m.

Reed has black hair, brown eyes, is 6’1″ and weighs 190 lbs.

According to police, Reed suffers from dementia and diabetes.

If you see Reed or have any information regarding this case, police ask you to call 9-1-1. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 for more information regarding the investigation.