South Euclid police: two suspects dead after overnight standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID - Police have confirmed that an overnight standoff at a home on Elmwood Road ended early Saturday morning.

Officers approached the home with a search warrant Friday evening when someone inside the home began shooting at them.

None of the officers was hit by bullets. They returned fire and retreated.

Over the next 12 hours, officers tried to reach the suspect inside the home. It was eventually determined that there were two suspects inside the home. Contact was unable to made with them and police eventually deployed a gas agent into the home.

When the police eventually entered the home, both suspects were found inside deceased. Police are unsure of how the two men died. Ohio BCI is investigating the situation.

Nearby residents that had been evacuated during the standoff have been allowed back home.

The standoff was connected to a homicide investigation in Beachwood. Doctor Richard Warn was found dead inside his home from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday. Dr. Warn was also the owner of the South Euclid home.

The investigation into the homicide of Dr. Warn is ongoing.

More on this story, here.